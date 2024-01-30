type here...
I have never had ‘sezz’ with Jim Iyke on set in that viral video – Nikki Samonas clarifies (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Popular Ghanaian Kumawood actress, Nikki Samonas has finally denied having any bedmatics sessions on set with Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke and clarifies the whole fracas.

Recall Nikki’s controversial sex scene featuring the popular actor which happened in a movie titled “My First Wife”.

Barely having their clothes on, the deep kissing and other romantic gestures blew the minds of viewers who started to draw conclusions and assertions.

However, in an exclusive interview with Okyeame Quophi, Samonas dismissed the rumors surrounding the on-set romance.

The actress clarified that there is no truth to the claims of a romantic involvement with Jim Iyke.

She further detailed that it was never true that the camera crew had to excuse them to have their private moment when they captured enough for the scene.

The actress emphasized the professional nature of their working relationship, urging fans and the media to separate fiction from reality.

