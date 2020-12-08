- Advertisement -

The flagbearer of the biggest opposition party John Dramani Mahama has denied reports making round that he has called the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

Earlier reports went rife that though the Electoral Commission lead by its Chairperson Jean Mensah has not officially declared the results for the elections, the former president had called in to concede defeat.

But speaking from his residence this evening, John Dramani Mahama stated emphatically that he has not conceded defeat or called anyone.

Watch the video below: