A heartbroken wife has taken to social media to cry out about her latest revelation about her husband that has left her emotionally scarred for life.

According to this woman, they have been happily married for the past five years and her husband has been a loving and caring partner all along. She is nearly seven months pregant for him and they are both joyfully looking forwad to welcoming their first child.

However, her daunting moment arrived after she discovered her husband is homosexual. After confronting her husband about his unconventional act, he did not deny it.

She was shocked to also learn that his gay partner was no other than his best man at their wedding.

And even though the husband has apologised and professed his undying love for her, she’s confused about the discovery and wants to file for a divorce.

Albeit, she is worried about their unborn child who would be borne out of a broken home.

Taking to social media, she sought the opinion of people about the proper next line of action to take against her homosexual husband as she cannot continue with the marriage.

What would be your advice to this woman?