Entertainment"I know how it feels" - Sarkodie sympathizes with Davido
Entertainment

“I know how it feels” – Sarkodie sympathizes with Davido

By Albert
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has sent words of commiseration to Nigerian singer Davido over the sudden death of his son, Ifeanyi.
Ifeanyi was reported dead on October 31 after he was found drowned in the family pool.

The news sent shivers down the spine of all who are yet to recover from the emotional blow it dealt them.

One of these people is Sarkodie who is also a parent with two kids. According to him, he understands the pain Davido might be going through and thus shares in his pain.

In a post, Sarkodie wrote:

As a parent this hits different …sorry [email protected] May the almighty grant you the strength to go through this Stay strong . We pray for your family

Read the full report on the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi HERE…

