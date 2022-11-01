Music lovers and fans of Nigerian superstar Davido are still sending in their message of condolence to the musician and his fiancée following the death of his son Ifeanyi who died yesterday.

Though the family is yet to release an official statement on the death of Ifeanyi, it has been alleged that the young champ died through drowning in their swimming pool whiles his parent were out to attend a family meeting.

Following the death, one Prophet has come out to state that he warned the musician and his family about what lies ahead of them in 2022 but he believed they failed to act on it.

Backing his claims with a screenshot the Prophet identified as one Prophet Samuel King dropped a prophecy about Davido telling him that the year 2022 and 2023 was going to be a very good year for him.

He again added that they should pray for their son and other close family members because he has seen death hovering around them.

This statement was posted on his social media page on 7th January 2022 with the intention to warn the musician of what lies ahead of them.

After news of Ifeanyi death found its way on social media, Prophet Samuel King re-shared the post and disclosed that he tried to reach out to the family but he was prevented from getting access to Davido.

Watch the video below:

He explained that he is aware he was turned away by Davido’s security protocol because he isn’t a big and popular man of God in the country.