type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"I lost my 17 cars and my wife I sent to the...
News

“I lost my 17 cars and my wife I sent to the US also divorced me” – Edward Akwasi Boateng tearfully reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Gospel star, Edward Akwasi Boateng has disclosed that he made a terrible choice in choosing a wife.

Speaking in an interview on AKOMA FM, Edward Akwasi Boateng disclosed that he lost all his 17 cars after marriage.

READ ALSO: I now do MoMo to survive – Veteran gospel musicain Edward Akwasi Boateng reveals while crying (Video)

He continued that, his wife turned him into a spendthrift and made him spend more than he was earning.

Despite relocating to the US, she divorced him after noticing he had gone broke.

During the interview, the gospel minister lamented how he chose a big spender as a wife rather than a helper.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Sad! Veteran gospel singer Edward Akwasi Boateng spotted selling pen drives for survival (Video)

Edward Akwasi Boateng, once a prominent figure in the Ghanaian gospel music scene, reached the pinnacle of success in the early 2000s, amassing a fortune estimated at over $300,000.

During this period, Boateng’s opulent lifestyle included an impressive collection of 17 expensive cars and luxurious mansions scattered across the country.

He lived a life of luxury, flying first class and enjoying the trappings of success akin to royalty, reminiscent of the Sultan of Brunei.

However, recent developments have illuminated a contrasting chapter in Edward Akwasi Boateng’s life.

The transition from a life of abundance to one marked by the humble act of selling pen drives raises questions about the dynamics of success, financial management, and the sustainability of fame in the entertainment industry.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Saturday, February 24, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
84.5 ° F
84.5 °
84.5 °
69 %
1.7mph
99 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more