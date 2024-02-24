“I lost my 17 cars and my wife I sent to the US also divorced me” – Edward Akwasi Boateng tearfully reveals

- Advertisement -

Gospel star, Edward Akwasi Boateng has disclosed that he made a terrible choice in choosing a wife.

Speaking in an interview on AKOMA FM, Edward Akwasi Boateng disclosed that he lost all his 17 cars after marriage.

READ ALSO: I now do MoMo to survive – Veteran gospel musicain Edward Akwasi Boateng reveals while crying (Video)

He continued that, his wife turned him into a spendthrift and made him spend more than he was earning.

Despite relocating to the US, she divorced him after noticing he had gone broke.

During the interview, the gospel minister lamented how he chose a big spender as a wife rather than a helper.

READ ALSO: Sad! Veteran gospel singer Edward Akwasi Boateng spotted selling pen drives for survival (Video)

Edward Akwasi Boateng, once a prominent figure in the Ghanaian gospel music scene, reached the pinnacle of success in the early 2000s, amassing a fortune estimated at over $300,000.

During this period, Boateng’s opulent lifestyle included an impressive collection of 17 expensive cars and luxurious mansions scattered across the country.

He lived a life of luxury, flying first class and enjoying the trappings of success akin to royalty, reminiscent of the Sultan of Brunei.

However, recent developments have illuminated a contrasting chapter in Edward Akwasi Boateng’s life.

The transition from a life of abundance to one marked by the humble act of selling pen drives raises questions about the dynamics of success, financial management, and the sustainability of fame in the entertainment industry.