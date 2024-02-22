Sad! Veteran gospel singer Edward Akwasi Boateng spotted selling pen drives for survival (Video)

- Advertisement -

Edward Akwasi Boateng, a stalwart in the Ghanaian gospel music scene, has long been celebrated for his soul-stirring songs, including the popular “M’akoma so ade.”

However, a video that has surfaced online shows the artist in a less fortunate state as he was filmed selling pen drives in the market with a megaphone.



The unexpected turn of events has left his fans and loved ones teary-eyed and prompted an empathetic response from social media users.

In the video, the veteran gospel singer appears tired as he engaged customers in the sale of his pen drives, a far cry from his heyday when he was known for owning over 10 cars.

The stark contrast in his current circumstances has triggered concern among fans, raising questions about the challenges he may be facing.

The unexpected revelation has sparked a wave of empathy on social media, with many expressing sadness at seeing an artist of Boakye’s stature in such a distressing situation.

The video has also become a rallying point for benevolent individuals who are now considering extending a helping hand to the veteran gospel singer.

Calls for support and assistance have gained momentum on various social media platforms, with fans and well-wishers expressing a desire to contribute to alleviating the challenges Boakye may be facing.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Dave Hammer on Hello Entertainment Review last year, the singer said his wife threatened him with divorce on three consecutive occasions before finally dissolving the marriage.

He added that a lot of Pastors including Evangelist Akwasi Awuah intervened to save the marriage but proved futile.

He however stated that he is now free to consider getting married again after 5 years of divorce.

The “Adea me pe nyinaa” hitmaker revealed that, even though he struggled in life, he still had his faith buried in Christ that things will get better one day.

