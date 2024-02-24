I now do MoMo to survive – Veteran gospel musicain Edward Akwasi Boateng reveals while crying (Video)

- Advertisement -

Recall that a few days ago, award-winning Ghanaian gospel star Edward Akwasi Boateng was spotted at Kumasi VIP station selling pen drives.

In the video that went on social media, the ace songwriter and performer was looking somehow dejected and broke.

Follwing the virality of the video, Edward Akwasi Boateng has granted an exclusive interview on Akoma FM to confirm his predicament.

As confirmed by him in the course of the interview, he’s the one in the viral video.

As sadly disclosed by him, he was forced to hit the streets to sell the pen drives after his kids came from school to demand their fees.

Because he’s currently broke and has no helper, he had to storm the market to sell pendrives to raise money for his kids’ fees.

In the course of the interview, the gospel virtuoso further disclosed that he is now an MTN MoMo merchant.

Edward Akwasi Boateng, once a prominent figure in the Ghanaian gospel music scene, reached the pinnacle of success in the early 2000s, amassing a fortune estimated at over $300,000.

During this period, Boateng’s opulent lifestyle included an impressive collection of 17 expensive cars and luxurious mansions scattered across the country.

He lived a life of luxury, flying first class and enjoying the trappings of success akin to royalty, reminiscent of the Sultan of Brunei.

However, recent developments have illuminated a contrasting chapter in Edward Akwasi Boateng’s life.

The transition from a life of abundance to one marked by the humble act of selling pen drives raises questions about the dynamics of success, financial management, and the sustainability of fame in the entertainment industry.

