“I love him genuinely not for his money or fame” — Eudoxie Yao on her relationship with Grand P

Eudoxie Yao, the voluptuous trendy girlfriend of Guinean singer, Grand P has claimed that her love for him is genuine and not because of fame or money.

The love birds have been engaged for a long time but called it off sometime in 2021 over alleged infidelity.

However, they came back together and their love seems to be growing stronger by the day.

Eudoxie Yao in an interview set the records straight for those who think she is with him for his wealth.

She insisted she loves him genuinely, adding that they went through challenging times together that strengthened their bond.

Eudoxie claimed she had learnt a lot from Grand P during the period of their relationship and clarified that she isn’t dating him for social media attention.

She went on to reveal that they are planning to get married soon and stated that their intimate affairs is a secret.