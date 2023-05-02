- Advertisement -

Hajia4Reall who has been denied traveling privileges out of the United Kingdom has put a strong indication of how she misses her home country, Ghana.

The beautiful socialite, fashion icon and musician, whose real name is Mona Faiz Montrage, was arrested in November 2022 in the UK over her alleged involvement in an $8 million fraud.

She was subsequently released from detention and held on an undisclosed bond after pleading not guilty to charges.

In addition, an electronic bracelet has been fitted on her ankle to help authorities track and monitor her movement in and around the UK.

But after nearly 7 months under strict legal supervision, Haija4Reall is seemingly homesick.

In a recent interaction with fans on Snapchat, a netizen told Mona to come to Ghana soon, to which she replied, “I miss home.”

Below are more screenshots from her posts on SnapChat

Being away from her family, daughter, friends and loved ones seems like one of the worst nightmares which wishes to overcome quickly.

Mona was arrested by UK police at Heathrow Airport on her return to Ghana after a two-week stay in the UK where she performed at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK.

While interacting with her fans, Hajia4Reall noted that she’s hopeful all her woes will soon be over.