- Advertisement -

A teenage girl believed to be around just 17 years old has put across her fervent appeal for a heavily endowed man.

In a self-recorded video, the lady revealed that she has never gotten satisfied in bed to talk of reaching her orgasm, hence appealing to strong men to come to her aid.

READ ALSO: Boyfriend catches his girlfriend kissing and about to have intercourse with another man in a car

Despite her being young, she claims all the men she has had a thing with, have failed to satisfy her to the desired expectation.

According to her, she needs at the moment, a man with a long, big, hard and working banana to shift her womb and make her reach orgasm.

READ ALSO: Lady dumps boyfriend who invested Ghc70,000 in her for a much richer guy