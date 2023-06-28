type here...
GhPageNews
News

“I never believed you were pregnant because of your ashawo” – Sarkodie dirties Yvonne Nelson

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Yvonne Nelson 'exposes' Sarkodie for impregnating and forcing her to abort it
African rap King, Sarkodie, has finally told his side of the story after Yvonne Nelson accused him of impregnating her in 2010 and coercing her into aborting the pregnancy.

According to Sarkodie in a new single titled RAW, he never believed Yvonne Nelson was pregnant because he was much aware she was dating other men aside from him.

And knowing perfectly well that she was a street girl, he assumed she just wanted to start one of her many needless ‘dramas’ with him.

As explained by Sarkodie, after Yvonne broke the news to him that she was pregnant, he told her to keep the baby but she opted for an abortion by insisting that her education was her topmost priority during that period.

He said he then proposed for her to meet his doctor for medical attention but she turned it down with a response that her friend had already recommended a very good doctor for her and never forced her to have an abortion.

    Source:GHpage

