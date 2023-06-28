Ashawo, you were sleeping with different men when we were dating – Sarkodie ‘insults’ and disses Yvonne

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Sarkodie has furiously clapped back at Yvonne Nelson following the damning allegations she made about him in her new book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson and according to her, the actress was sleeping with different men despite being in a relationship with him during that period.

The actress cum producer and author in her memoir launched at Peduase Lodge on Sunday, June 19, 2023, revealed that she aborted a pregnancy for Sarkodie in 2010 after a short relationship.

According to her, she took the decision to abort following Sarkodie’s decision not to take responsibility for the child.

Narrating the incident on pages 88-95 of Chapter Eight of her new book, Yvonne Nelson said Sarkodie and his manager at the time accompanied her to a clinic at Mamprobi to get the foetus removed after a failed attempt with pills recommended by a friend.

But after a much-anticipated week for a reaction from Sarkodie, the award-winning rapper who always spits fire and venom on the microphone in response to his detractors has shared his side of the scandalous story published by Yvonne Nelson.

The rapper in a new song aimed at addressing the matter ferociously detailed how Yvonne Nelson always acted like a cool girl but was low-key sleeping around with different which resulted in a pregnancy he believes was not his.

Sark explained that he urged Yvonne to keep the pregnancy even though he was not unprepared to father a child. But she rejected the idea because she was at the University at the time and prioritized her education.

He said he then proposed for her to meet his doctor for medical attention but she turned it down with a response that her friend had already recommended a very good doctor for her and never forced her to have an abortion.

Sarkodie ended the song by describing Yvonne Nelson as an ashawo who belongs to the streets.

