Secret phone conversation between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson leaks

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson have been trending on the internet for the past 4 days now after the actress and producer revealed in her memoir that she was once in a romantic affair with the rapper.

The actress in her memoir “I am not Yvonne Nelson” launched at Peduase Lodge on Sunday, June 19, 2023, revealed that she aborted a pregnancy for Sarkodie in 2010 after a short relationship.

According to her, she decided to abort following Sarkodie’s decision not to take responsibility for the child.

Narrating the incident on pages 88-95 of Chapter Eight of her new book, Yvonne Nelson said Sarkodie and his manager at the time accompanied her to a clinic at Mamprobi to get the foetus removed. That was after a failed attempt with pills recommended by a friend.

Amidst the brouhaha, a heartwarming phone conversation between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson has landed online and taken over social media trends.

In this phone conversation, Sarkodie wholeheartedly revealed his deepest admiration for Yvonne Nelson.

Yvonne had invited him to her movie premier last year and he was trying to find time off his busy schedule to make it to the venue.

While speaking on the phone with Yvonne, Sarkodie praised her for her hard work and unflinching desire and dedication to achieve all of her goals by all means.

He additionally begged Yvonne to make a documentary about his personal life.

Yvonne who was overjoyed blushed throughout the phone conversation.

It’s clear the two still had immense love, respect and admiration for each other during the time of the phone convo – But unfortunately, the same can’t be said for now after the explosive revelation.

