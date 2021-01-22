type here...
I am not killing myself; my tweet had a deeper meaning- Isaac Dogboe calms fears

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Ghanaian-British boxer Isaac Dogboe in a follow-up tweet to his earlier one that left fans frantic has clarified that his message was misconstrued.

The former WBO junior-featherweight champion explained that he is in no way harbouring suicidal thoughts as suspected and that his message carried a deeper meaning that what many made it out to be.

His earlier tweet which read, ”I wait for the day I take my final breath and bid farewell to the world and I hope when that day comes you won’t be sad”, raised a lot of suspicions but he has come out to allay all that fear.

Thank you all for your concerns..first and foremost I am not going to kill myself. My tweet has a deeper meaning to it than it’s construed to be…Nonetheless, I’m grateful for the show of Love. “THERE IS NOTHING THAT HEAVEN CANNOT HEAL Enjoy Your Day. #StillNeho#NEHO”, Isaac wrote.

Nonetheless, the boxer was appreciative of the love thrown his way since his tweet.

Source:GHPAGE

