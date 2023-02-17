- Advertisement -

Single motherhood can present many challenges, including financial, emotional, and social struggles.

Single mothers often have to work multiple jobs to support their families, while also taking care of their children alone.

This can lead to high levels of stress and exhaustion, as well as difficulties finding time to spend with their children.

READ ALSO: Our beef is generational; my daughter will continue when I’m gone – Tornado tells Afia Schwar

A single mother has taken to the internet to openly apologize to her daughter for giving her a deadbeat father which she deeply regrets.

As revealed by the single mother, she deeply regrets going into a romantic relationship with her daughter’s father because it has cost her so much – And it remains one of her greatest mistakes in life.

In a video posted on her TikTok page, the woman stated that she owes her daughter numerous apologies for the type of father she gave her.

She hinted that he’s a deadbeat father who left her to fend for their daughter all by herself after she gave birth.

READ ALSO: Beautiful lady showers massive love on her mentally challenged father on his birthday



The lady simply identified as Nyiha21 on Tiktok also advised her fellow women to be extra cautious when choosing a partner, as they are also choosing a father for their children.

She captioned her fast-trending video as;

“Be careful who you have a kid with. I owe my daughter endless apologies?.”

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: God please spare my son’s life and take mine instead – Christian Atsu’s 71-year-old mother weeps