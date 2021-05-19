I passed my virginity test – Berla Mundi claims after ‘performing’ Dipo rites

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi says she has passed a test that confirms she’s still a virgin.

The 33-year-old TV personality said this after witnessing the puberty rites of the people of Krobo over the weekend in a ceremony popularly known as Dipo.

She posted a photo sighted by GHPage.com, showing her wearing traditional clothes prescribed for the occasion and taking part in the traditional festival that ushers teenage girls who are virgins into adulthood.

Berla subsequently shared a video of herself dancing cheerfully and gulping down an energy drink later that evening.

She captioned the short clip writing, “I passed my virginity test and they gave me Lucozade. Now call me Virginia Naa Momo Lomotey I”

The post has triggered reactions from her followers who argue that she cannot undergo the traditional rites because she had exceeded her puberty stage.

Others could also not believe she was still a virgin for reasons best known to them.