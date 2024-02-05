“I prefer Davido’s Grammy loss over my own success in life” – Nigerian man jubilates (PHOTO)

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian music critic and a certified hater of Davido’s music has become the centre of attention after making a ridiculous remark regarding Davido’s loss at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

It is worth noting that Davido was nominated in three categories for the 66th edition of the famous event, but lost all of them to other artists as reported by ghpage.com.

In response to the Grammy Awards loss, a music critic known as @Evidosk1 on the X platform expressed joy over the singer’s poor circumstances.

According to him, it makes him happier to watch Davido lose the prestigious award than to see himself succeed in life.

In his words, “Thank you Jesus. i prefer this Davido’s loss over my own success.”

The statement sparked a flood of replies from social media users, many of whom expressed extreme hatred for the artist.