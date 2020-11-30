The unofficial PRO for Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi has disclosed that one person she ever regrets coming across in her life is no other than High-Grade Family boss Samini.

According to her, upon all the help she has provided for Samini in the past all she could get in return was him being ungrateful towards her.

Explaining her reason why she regrets ever meeting Samini in her life, she revealed that upon all the thing she did for him and some people from his camp, people from the High-Grade camp disrespected her and Samini never called those people to other.

She went on to stay in way back 2009 when Shatta Wale and Samini where have their beefs, she shared credit worth over $2000 to some High Grade Family to make noise on social media since it looked like Shatta Wale fans were always loud when their is a trending issue between the two of them.

Watch the video below:

This new outburst from Ayisha Modi comes as a surprise to many since in her controversial interview with Delay some months ago she told the story of how she helped Samini without mentioning that he was ungrateful.

In that interview, Ayisha Modi who is known on social media as She_loves_Stonebwoy revealed that she was always stealing from her mother to fund Samini’s project because he had no support.

She went on to say she was a die-hard High-Grade Family member but decided to switch allegiance to Stonebwoy’s camp after he left the label.