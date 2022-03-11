“I slapped my brother’s wife for insulting him, we will kick her out of his house soon” – Angry sister reveals

- Advertisement -

An agony sister has detailed how she landed a hot & brutal slap on her brother’s wife after she visited them out of the blue and found them quarrelling and exchanging insults.

As narrated by this lady, she was the one who took care of his brother at the age of 6 until he completed university and found a job to depend on.

In the early days of his marriage, his wife was very kind to her and the other members of the family but things fell apart after she sent her kids to go and spend some holidays in his house.

During her kids vacation in her brother’s house, his wife suddenly developed intense hate and dislike for her and the entire family and consequently had a fight with their last born who is also a lady.

During the fight, their lastborn landed a slap on his brother’s wife and she returned it with a more damaging one.

Because of her growing insolence, she and her other siblings are tirelessly working behind the scenes to kick her out of their brother’s house as a payback.

Both the lady and her other siblings might be out of their minds in my view.

The funny thing is this, this is a lot of people’s mindset when it concerns their siblings. There’s so much entitlement after all ‘it’s our brother’s house’.