type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI slept with a 13-year-old boy at age 6 – Abena Korkor...
Entertainment

I slept with a 13-year-old boy at age 6 – Abena Korkor confesses

By Kweku Derrick
abena korkor
- Advertisement -

Mental Health advocate, Abena Korkor says she had consensual sex with a 13-year-old boy when she was as young as 5 or 6 years old.

The former TV3 presenter disclosed this when she appeared on the Delay Show, hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso.

Abena Korkor was speaking on why she becomes sexually hyperactive and tends to either talk more about sex or engage in it when she experiences a relapse of her mental condition.

She recalled having sex at a very young but did not blame her action solely on her premature sexual experiences.

”I can’t say for a fact that having sex at age 6 brought about my mental illness,” she said.

Abena Korkor also responded to speculations that her Bipolar disorder is hereditary. According to her, no member of her family has been diagnosed with such a mental problem.

Watch the full interview below.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, May 29, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
1.6mph
20 %
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News