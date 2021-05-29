- Advertisement -

Mental Health advocate, Abena Korkor says she had consensual sex with a 13-year-old boy when she was as young as 5 or 6 years old.

The former TV3 presenter disclosed this when she appeared on the Delay Show, hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso.

Abena Korkor was speaking on why she becomes sexually hyperactive and tends to either talk more about sex or engage in it when she experiences a relapse of her mental condition.

She recalled having sex at a very young but did not blame her action solely on her premature sexual experiences.

”I can’t say for a fact that having sex at age 6 brought about my mental illness,” she said.

Abena Korkor also responded to speculations that her Bipolar disorder is hereditary. According to her, no member of her family has been diagnosed with such a mental problem.

Watch the full interview below.