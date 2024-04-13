type here...
I slept with Abena Korkor before she went crazy - Criss Waddle
I slept with Abena Korkor before she went crazy – Criss Waddle

By Armani Brooklyn
I slept with Abena Korkor before she went crazy - Criss Waddle
According to Criss Waddle in a tweet, he slept with Abena Korkor before she went crazy.

Criss Waddle was forced to bring an AK 47 to a knife fight after Abena Korkor alleged that he liked it when she kept her V bushy when they were dating.

According to Criss Waddle, Abena Korkor always makes it appear he slept with her after she developed her mental illness.

Making clarifications, Criss Waddle emphasised that he has always ignored Abena Korkor’s attacks because of the respect he has for ladies.

Take a look at the screenshot below to learn more…

