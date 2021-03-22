- Advertisement -

Actress and fashionista Nana Akua Addo has finally broken her silence on her husband’s cheating allegation which has gone viral.

According to the actress, yes her husband cheated and she is aware of that but she decided not to end their marriage because of the children they have together.

Speaking on Peace FM, she was on the view that her husband fell and cheated but they settled their differences rather than going their separate ways.

“There was an issue of infidelity but we chose to fight it instead of going our separate ways. I’m able to talk about it now”

“You need to make a decision based on what is mentally good for you and the kids. And always don’t forget that as much as the man has done that, it outweighs the good things embedded in him,” she continued.

“If someone is listening, we chose differently because of our daughters. I’m not trying to advise anybody that if you encounter such a situation, emulate my decision.”

She concluded, “I’ll give it to my partner; he’s always been there for me and my children no matter what hence we always rise above that”.