Former Blackstar and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has joined the man of people across the globe offering their support to the LGBTQ plus community in Ghana.

The group weeks ago opened up offices in the country which raised concerns in the country since the act is not accepted in the country which eventually led to the closure of those office.

Since the issue of LGBTQ made waves in the media, a lot of people who are engaged in the act have come out openly to state the sexual orientation asking Ghanaians to accept them.

Essien took to his Instagram page to declare openly about his massive support for the LGBTQIA community in Ghana, he remarked that Ghana should support gender equality, hence the voice of the LGBT must also be heard.

He posted: “We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQIA plus Community in Ghana #ghanasupportequality ????“.