Ghanaian socialite Moesha Budong who has now turned a new leaf and given herself to God has opened up on her new self.

Some fans and followers of Moesha got surprised after a video of her testifying in church and giving her life to Christ surfaced on social media.

After the video went viral, a lot of people were of the view that she was just acting with some rumours even suggesting that she is doing that to win over the family of one man who has expressed interest in marrying her but his family has issues.

Well, Moesha has taken to the street to preach the word of God to some youth who gathered to listen to her share her testimony.

According to her, as it stands now she has nothing in her account and has now sold all her Range Rover and cars saying despite having those things it never made her happy.

She continued that what she does right now is she uses a commercial car aka Trotro or sometimes uses the services of Bolt when she is going to town.

Moesha warned young ladies aspiring to be like her past not to do that because when they give their lives to Christ, they can get more than what they would have gotten sleeping with men.