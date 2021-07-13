type here...
I use to take weed and cocaine – Moesha Buduong reveals

By Qwame Benedict
Born-again Christian Moesha Buduong now Maurecia Babiinoti Buduong has revealed for the first time that she used to smoke and use hard drugs.

Seems the former slay queen is planning on taking her new lifestyle serious, unlike some others who backtrack after a few days later.

Moesha has been captured in a video sitting with some young people while sharing and advising them using her previous lifestyle.

According to her, during her time as a slay queen, she was smoking weed and even took it a notch high by trying cocaine but she stopped because she wasn’t enjoying it.

She went ahead to say that for the night clubs it was like her second home because she was in there partying and not just on weekends.

Watch the video below:

Repented Moesha disclosed that despite all those things she has never found and enjoyed peace as she is currently doing after openly giving her life to Christ some weeks ago.

