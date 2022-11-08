- Advertisement -

A woman who has been married for 5 years with two kids has confessed to using her husband’s GHC 70K investments for treasury bills to undergo a liposuction procedure.

Speaking on TV3’s ‘Confessions’ programs, the woman revealed that after giving birth to her second child, she was growing fat hence she decided to use her husband’s 70,000 cedis to undergo liposuction.

She further revealed that she used 50,000 out of the 70,000 cedis for liposuction and the remaining 20,000 cedis for aftercare.

Currently, her husband’s business is collapsing and can’t pay for their second child’s school fees and she on the other hand is also bankrupt.

According to the woman, she did the liposuction with the hope of sexually attracting her husband but unfortunately, he has lost interest in her and doesn’t find her sexually appealing any longer.

Ghanaians on the internet have berated the lady and advised the husband to seek divorce because his wife is not sensible.

How can you use such a heavy amount of money meant for investments for your own body meanwhile your husband has never complained about your looks?

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the video;

B.Ansah – As a man you should never entrust your money with a woman. It being your wife, mother or sister. If you are too busy to go handle your finances then you deserve what happens to it.

Gbevu_VI – Like I’m dumbfounded in these hard times you used investment cash to this? Ok she can start hookup to pay dividends and the kids fees cos this is crazy@KwabenaGyam_ come see something

Daaviba – Ooh buh if you want lose weight then shape your body…like hitting the gym was an option oo…Self discipline then perseverance would have helped in the gym work to get what she wanted..oow chale 70K paa

Sly_1gh – She is not serious woman….if I was her husband I’ll have sack her Immediately.