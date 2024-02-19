I walked out of my marriage after receiving hot slaps and beatings from my wife – Akrobeto cries (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian comic actor, Kwasi Boadi aka Akrobeto has finally opened up about his failed marriage and what led to it.

According to the veteran Kumawood actor, he got married in a blissful ceremony in 2006 and hoped he could build a great family but that was never to be as he was abused by his wife several times.

He recalled how his family begged him quit the marriage and save his life because he could be killed due to the physical abuses he was being subjected to.

The current media personality made this known while reacting to the 20th-anniversary celebration between the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, the second lady, Samira Bawumia.

“I got married in 2006. However, my wife was abusive, so to save my life, I had to walk out. My family was of the view that if I don’t walk out, I may end up dead,” he said.

