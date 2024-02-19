type here...
“Bigger stars than Martha Ankomah”; Lil Win recruits Ramsey Noah and co for upcoming movie – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Popular Ghanaian Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win is up and doing with his latest film project dubbed “A Country Called Ghana,” and he’s pulling the strings for big names in Nollywood, like Ramsey Noah and Victor Osuagwu after getting rejected by Martha Ankomah.

The multiple award winning Nollywood actors touched down in Accra on February 19, 2024, with reports stating that more stars are expected to follow suit.

Lil Win was in the news few days ago after an outburst on social media with popular Ghallywood actress, Martha Ankomah.

According to Weezy, the actress rejected a script from him citing reasons that Kumawood movies are below standard and lacks morals.

Check out the video below

