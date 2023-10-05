“I want a man with strong and heavy manhood to shit my womb” – Lady pleads online (Video)

- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian lady has caused massive stir online with her shocking revelation.

This beautiful lady has put across her fervent appeal to all men via social media.

READ ALSO: Young lady uses her entire savings to buy her boyfriend a brand-new car (Video)

In a self-recorded video, the lady revealed that she has never gotten satisfied in bed to talk of reaching her orgasm, hence appealing to strong men to come to her aid.

Despite her voluptuous body, all the men she has had a thing with, have failed to satisfy her to the desired expectation.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

According to her, she needs at the moment, a man with a long, big, hard and working manhood to shift her womb and make her reach orgasm.

READ ALSO: Jackie Appiah flaunts her over $36k Hermes Kelly bag (Video)