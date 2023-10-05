type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"I want a man with strong and heavy manhood to shit my...
News

“I want a man with strong and heavy manhood to shit my womb” – Lady pleads online (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian lady has caused massive stir online with her shocking revelation.

This beautiful lady has put across her fervent appeal to all men via social media.

READ ALSO: Young lady uses her entire savings to buy her boyfriend a brand-new car (Video)

In a self-recorded video, the lady revealed that she has never gotten satisfied in bed to talk of reaching her orgasm, hence appealing to strong men to come to her aid.

Despite her voluptuous body, all the men she has had a thing with, have failed to satisfy her to the desired expectation.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

According to her, she needs at the moment, a man with a long, big, hard and working manhood to shift her womb and make her reach orgasm.

READ ALSO: Jackie Appiah flaunts her over $36k Hermes Kelly bag (Video)

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, October 5, 2023
Accra
heavy intensity rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.2mph
75 %
Thu
79 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways