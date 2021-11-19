- Advertisement -

Princess Shyngle is on a manhunt for a new lover after several unsuccessful relationships with different men, and a divorce from ex-husband Bala Gaye earlier this year.

The Gambian actress announced in January 2021 that she had married her longtime best friend since childhood and crush since 8th grade.

The marriage between Shyngle and Bala Gaye ended only a few weeks after, with the actress alleging her ex-husband was very abusive.

Speaking about her divorce, Princess Shyngle intimated that she has issues with being submissive to a man and the result of that, perhaps, saw her being a victim of domestic violence.

In a new post sighted on her Instagram page, the sensually controversial socialite and model said she wants to “fall in love and never break up”.

According to Princess Shyngle, she loves being in love and sticking to one man because she’s not made for the street like some of her colleagues who have a penchant for sleeping around with dozens of men for money.

For her, she “loves being inside all loved up and cuddled up” and for that reason she wants to fall in love and never break up again.

