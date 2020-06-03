- Advertisement -

Rufftown Records singer Wendy Shay, known in private life as Wendy Addo, is single and ready to settle down with a man on some conditions.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale to host a new programme at GH One TV

Speaking on Joy Fm with Sammy Forson, the ‘All for You’ hit-maker disclosed that she’s now planning on getting married to a man who first of all is God-fearing, visionary and not stingy.

“I’m single and ready to mingle. I don’t have an ideal man though. My man should be God-fearing, we should have the same vision, and you don’t have to be stingy” she noted.

READ ALSO: Repented Yaa Jackson goes braless in a new video on social media

Further in the interview, She noted that interested men (possible suitors) should feel free and approach her anytime and any-day.

Wendy Shay over the years has been serving music lovers with back to back hts under Rufftown Records. Her appearance in the music scene has not been a bad one for the entertainment industry.