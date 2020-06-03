type here...
I want a God-fearing man to settle down with - Wendy Shay
Entertainment

I want a God-fearing man to settle down with – Wendy Shay

Mr. Tabernacle
Rufftown Records singer Wendy Shay, known in private life as Wendy Addo, is single and ready to settle down with a man on some conditions.

Speaking on Joy Fm with Sammy Forson, the ‘All for You’ hit-maker disclosed that she’s now planning on getting married to a man who first of all is God-fearing, visionary and not stingy.

“I’m single and ready to mingle. I don’t have an ideal man though. My man should be God-fearing, we should have the same vision, and you don’t have to be stingy” she noted.

Further in the interview, She noted that interested men (possible suitors) should feel free and approach her anytime and any-day.

Wendy Shay over the years has been serving music lovers with back to back hts under Rufftown Records. Her appearance in the music scene has not been a bad one for the entertainment industry.

