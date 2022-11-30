- Advertisement -

We are our own enemies and the architects of the downfall of many promising talents in the country.

As the whole country is rallying behind our young talents at the WorldCup who have represented the country so well in the last two matches, there’s a grown fool somewhere who’s also scheming a needless agenda for them to fail.

READ ALSO: Mohammed Kudus likely to be banned by FIFA from playing against Uruguay – Here’s why

Apparently, Mr Logic who’s common sense deprived is jealous and bitter that Kudus Mohammed now poses as the poster boy for the senior national team.

The Ajax star who has so far proved to the whole world that his impeccable talent is worth the hype from Ghana media has now become a threat to some gatekeepers.

During our last match, the 22-year-old scored twice as the Black Stars claimed their first win of the tournament with a 3-2 victory over Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

READ ALSO: Send me your location, I want to come so you chop me – Ghanaian Lady sends voice note to Kudus after scoring brace for Ghana

Yet instead of Mr Logic congratulating and wishing him well in his future endeavours, he has bought a bottle of champagne to pop the day the player fails.

Without hiding his hatred for the promising footballer, he publicly wished for his downfall on his Facebook page by writing the nonsense below…

Am waiting for KUDUS to miss a Penalty SHOOTOUT that will cost us “

And see how the Crucifixion will be handled

Ghanaians on the internet have stormed the comments section of Mr Logic’s foolish post to tear him apart with heavy insults.

Dickson Afari – The fact that our mothers love us never stop them from beating us when we lost money to run an errand

READ ALSO: ‘Don’t turn down a job because you were asked sex” – Mr Logic to women

Saeed Mohammed BashirHazard – How can a normal person say this??

Stephen Abu – He will not miss it !! Stop wishing bad for him. Your wish is weak

Dickson Ampadu – Mr logic, You’re not being logic this time.