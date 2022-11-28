Send me your location, I want to come so you chop me – Ghanaian Lady sends voice note to Kudus after scoring brace for Ghana

Man of the match, Mohammed Kudus has earned the praises of Ghanaians after a starring performance in Ghana’s game against South Korea.

The Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Eredivisie club Ajax and the Ghana national team gave the Black Stars a win in the last minutes of the game.

The brace from the player gave Ghana a good ending at a time the match had become a level peg and pressure was mounted on the Black Stars.

Kudus’s performance is the talk of the town after the match. He is highly praised on social media as well.

It is in this light that a Ghanaian lady has offered herself as a ‘Thank You’ package to Mohammed Kudus for a good job done.

In a viral recording by the lady sent to the Instagram DM of the star player, the unknown lady has asked Kudus to send her his location as she’s ready to go over for him to chop her.

According to the lady, the goal from Kudus has made her fall for him and as such would want to offer free sex.

READ ALSO: “We are coming in 100% for Uruguay” – Mohammed Kudus