“I want to get pregnant for Asantewaa’s brother” – Tiktoker Ama Official reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Trending nude video of TikToker Ama Official that was reportedly leaked by Asantewaa
Young Ghanaian TikToker, Ama Official has publicly spoken for the first time after her atopa video got leaked online.

The whole drama began about a month ago when the aspiring TikTok influencer who happens to be just 17 years old, visited Kay Verli’s home seeking assistance in gaining popularity on social media.

Unfortunately, the situation took a dark turn as Kay Verli allegedly took advantage of the young girl and engaged in sexual activities with her.

Following their encounter, Kay Verli purportedly gave Ama Official a paltry Ghc150, instructing her to use the money to pay for a guest house and the remainder for her transportation from Accra to Obuasi.

Feeling exploited and upset, Ama Official reached out to Asantewaa to share her distress over her brother’s actions. In response, an infuriated Asantewaa reacted by insulting and threatening to leak Ama Official’s nude videos.

Ama Official-Asantewaa-Kayverli

Eventually, the explicit videos of Ama Official were indeed leaked online, and Asantewaa has been accused of being behind the viral footage.

The unfolding situation has caused public outrage and sparked discussions on social media, with many expressing their dismay over the alleged misconduct of the TikToker.

Officially speaking about the whole brouhaha for the first time during an exclusive interview with Zionfelix.

Ama Official emphatically stated that she’s very proud of herself because her Atopa video has given her brand a new mileage.

According to her, she has never felt worried about her new videos because she has become popular out of the negativity.

In the course of the discussion, Ama Official additionally disclosed that she wants to get pregnant for Kay Verli to teach him an unforgettable lesson.

Ama Official alleged that Kay Verli didn’t wear protection when he was sleeping with her and he also ejaculated inside her.

She professed that she hasn’t experienced her monthly menstrual flow after the incident.

Talking about her mother’s reaction after the video went rife on social media, Ama Official asserted that although her mum was very worried at first but she has now gotten over it just like her.

Source:GHpage

