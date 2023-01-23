Imagine this pregnant woman dies in the process of giving birth to her son (God forbid though) and another woman suggests the same unfortunate thoughts which she wants to happen to her fiance’s innocent 5-year-old daughter on her son.

A pregnant Ghanaian lady has anonymously revealed the evil intentions she has for her fiancé’s 5-year-old daughter on the internet – And left many social media users jaw-dropped in the process.

According to this wicked lady, her fiancé’s daughter looks exactly like her late mother and it reminds her lover of his late wife.

READ ALSO: Lady calls off wedding after fiancé asked her to stop giving her parents monthly allowance

And because of this, she wants her to be taken to the village to stay with her grandparents or given up for adoption.

In the latter part of her trending write-up, she claimed that she isn’t a bad person but she’s just trying to look out for her son and make sure that gets all his father’s attention that he deserves.

She wrote;

My 32-year-old fiance has a 5-year-old daughter, her mother passed away when she was giving birth to her. He has been raising her ever since he lost his wife, with the help of his family of course. I am now in the picture and we’re going to get married in 2023 and I’m 6 months pregnant with his son.

I’m not the stepmother type, so I know I won’t treat his daughter the same way I will treat our son. To be quite honest, she annoys me! She looks exactly like her mother so she constantly reminds my fiance of his dead wife and she is very attached to her daddy which makes me afraid that my son will not be able to bond with his father because of her.

Basically, I want to tell my fiance to get rid of her, she can live with her grandparents or we can find her a nice couple that wants to adopt a child.

I don’t know how to approach the situation but I need to find a way to convince my fiance’ to get rid of her. I’m not a bad person, I’m just trying to look out for my son and make sure that he will get all his father’s attention that he deserves. Please help!!”

READ ALSO: Man uses wedding money to relocate abroad after his fiancée said it was too small