“I wanted to be like Hajia4Reall oneday; she inspired me a lot and I admired her” – Chef Faila

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian chef, Abdul-Razak Failatu popularly known as Chef Faila has disclosed her strong admiration for socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4Reall.

Chef Faila who attempted to break Guinness World Records’ longest cooking marathon by an individual, made the revelation when she joined MzGee and her crew on UTV’s United Showbiz show where she revealed how she admired the socialite.

According to Chef Faila, Hajia4Reall inspired her through her charitable works.

In the Northern Region, life was very difficult. So we were happy when she rose to prominence in the country.

I think in the last two years, she came around to the North to donate to the orphanage and encouraged people, so I was very inspired,” she said.

She however clarified that it’s solely Hajia’s charitable works that inspired her and not her lifestyle as she’s not really a fun of such living.

Even though I was selling rice by then, I was praying that I would be like Hajia4Real”, not in the sense of her lifestyle, but the wealth she had to make an impact.”

