“I’m done; I just needed an opportunity to promote myself”; Chef Faila confirms her future plans

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Popular Ghanaian executive chef, Failatu Abdul Razak who attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon has confirmed she will not be embarking on another trial.

Speaking in an interview on Ghana Television (GTV), Chef Faila, made the disclosure after Kafui Dey, the host quizzed her if she plans to embark on another cook-a-thon again.

According to her, her plan now is to take advantage of the platform and opportunities the cooking marathon has offered her and utilize it very well.

She now intends to embark on other projects that would equally be beneficial to society and the nation.

This revelation comes after the Guinness World Record teams disqualified her Cook-A-Thon attempt stating multiple reasons such as wrong time breaks as reported by Ghpage.com.

