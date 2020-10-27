type here...
GhPage Entertainment I wanted to sign Kelvynboy, but Stonebwoy was fast - Samini
Entertainment

I wanted to sign Kelvynboy, but Stonebwoy was fast – Samini

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
I had plans to sign Kelvynboy until Stonebwoy signed him - Samini reveals as he applauds the afrobeat artiste (VIDEO)
Samini-Kelvynboy and Stonebwoy
- Advertisement -

High Grade Family CEO Emmanuel Andrew Samini but known in the showbiz industry as Samini has revealed that he wanted to sign former Burnington Music Signee Kelvynboy.

According to Samini, he met Kelvynboy way back before he became who he is today because he used to back him in some shows together with his band.

The ‘My Own’ singer went on to state that he was surprised how Kelvynboy could handle the band and perform songs like he owns them due to that he had always had him in mind.

Fast forward, his manager advised that they sign him unto the label but Stonebwoy was fast to sign him which made him happy because Stonebwoy was his protégé and it still fell in line with their plans.

He went on to state that he was happy Kelvynboy has come all these way to become an A-list artiste in the country and he knows he is not going down any time soon.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Samini made these comments after he was featured on Kelvynboy’s album titled Blackstar.

He explained that if Kelvynboy had failed to invite him to drop a verse on the album, he would have personally called him on phone and requested to be part of the album.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Accra
few clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
100 %
2.5mph
20 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News