I had plans to sign Kelvynboy until Stonebwoy signed him - Samini reveals as he applauds the afrobeat artiste (VIDEO)

High Grade Family CEO Emmanuel Andrew Samini but known in the showbiz industry as Samini has revealed that he wanted to sign former Burnington Music Signee Kelvynboy.

According to Samini, he met Kelvynboy way back before he became who he is today because he used to back him in some shows together with his band.

The ‘My Own’ singer went on to state that he was surprised how Kelvynboy could handle the band and perform songs like he owns them due to that he had always had him in mind.

Fast forward, his manager advised that they sign him unto the label but Stonebwoy was fast to sign him which made him happy because Stonebwoy was his protégé and it still fell in line with their plans.

He went on to state that he was happy Kelvynboy has come all these way to become an A-list artiste in the country and he knows he is not going down any time soon.

Samini made these comments after he was featured on Kelvynboy’s album titled Blackstar.

He explained that if Kelvynboy had failed to invite him to drop a verse on the album, he would have personally called him on phone and requested to be part of the album.