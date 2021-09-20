- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as T.T of Taxi Driver series fame, has disclosed the remuneration he was paid for featuring in a popular advertisement for savings & loans company, Best Point.

After coming out in the public to request financial support to pay his rent and upkeep after many years of service in the movie industry, many have raised questions about how he used his earnings from his acting career and in effect becoming broke like a church.

But it appears “all that glitters is not gold”, as it’s often said because according to T.T, the monies he earned from his TV series, movies and advertisements did not match up to what was due him.

Per his narration, T.T disclosed that he was only paid GHC 500 for starring Best Point’s Pensions Trust advertisement which was not enough to cater for his expenses.

Speaking in a recent interview with Step 1 Tv, he said: “I contacted Louis and asked, ‘Don’t you have something happening,’ because I’m broke as a Churchmouse.’ He informed me that there was a position available, but that the pay was insufficient. I pushed myself to do it because I was broke and had no other options. As a result, the man stated that he would call his manager and get back to me.

“He called to say that we could film the commercial, but that his supervisor needed to speak with me first. When the boss phoned, he stated the budget for the advertisement was GHC 300, but because it was for me, he’d want to add something little.

“He didn’t say how much he wanted to add. I met with the man I filmed the advertisement with during the day of the shoot; there was no script, and we were only given information on what was expected of us. So I invented the phrase “aponkyeniti, Otwiniti ni ti,” and lo and behold, that’s what sold the ad.”