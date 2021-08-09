- Advertisement -

Popular billionaire Nigerian preacher Bishop David Oyedepo, who is noted for wearing bright white suits at public functions, has shared why he likes wearing them despite the numerous available colours he can afford.

According to the General Overseer and founder of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), wearing white suits are cost-effective.

Speaking during a conference at the Church of God Mission in Benin, Edo state, on Friday, Oyedepo said white-coloured clothes are easier to maintain and do not fade into other colours.

“Do you know why I wear white? It is the cheapest thing to wear. White suits are the cheapest or you don’t know, try it.

“I used to crack a joke with a friend and said, you see my dress, the whole thing how much does it cost because I have the permanent white up and down that I wear.

“If I don’t change it, you can’t know because if it fades, it fades to white. White can’t fade to black, it can only fade to white.”