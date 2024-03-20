type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI will create a sea for Kumasi people if they vote for...
Entertainment

I will create a sea for Kumasi people if they vote for me- Cheddar

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The 2024 election comes soon, and as usual, politicians are trying their best to canvass for votes.

READ ALSO: Apply sense in your journalism- Vim Lady blasts Captain Smart

While some politicians are doing provocative campaigns, others, via interviews and rallies are making their motives known to the people of Ghana, so that if possible, they could be given the nod.

Ghanaian politician who doubles as a business mogul, Cheddar, also known as “The man behind the mask” has divulged his plans for the people of Kumasi, when given the nod.

READ ALSO: Medikal listens to my direction so things are working for him- Shatta Wale

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Speaking on EIB Network’s Kumasi-based Abusua FM, Cheddar has disclosed that he would ensure that Kumasi gets a sea when he is allowed to become the president of Ghana.

According to him, “I have traveled far and wide. I have seen many countries do that. Even Dubai which was a typical desert now has the sea. That is the kind of vision I have for the Ashanti Region. When we dredge the sea to the region, ships can dock in Kumasi”.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
2.2mph
20 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more