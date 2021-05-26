- Advertisement -

Bella of TV3’s Date Rush fame says she cannot date a man who does not have a great deal of money to provide for her needs when in a romantic relationship.

The 23-year-old student of GH Media School said this while speaking to Rashad in an interview on GHPage TV in response to whether or not money matters most to her when dating.

Bella boldly answered in the affirmative insisting that, although she desires a man who can spoil her with “love and affection”, she cannot do without money.

She stated emphatically that “if we are dating and you let me go hungry I will leave you for another man”.

According to Bella, a man must provide and satisfy the needs of their partners at all times, whether in marriage or dating.

“As a man, you must take care of a woman. If you are not married to a lady, it’s not by force to take responsibilities for her. It is optional, but not doing it at all is unacceptable,” said Bella.

She continued: “Don’t come close to me if you don’t have money to provide my needs because the relationship will not even last for two hours.”

Watch the full interview below.