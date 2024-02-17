“I will never date or marry a man who has no hairs on his chest” – Felicia Osei (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian TikTok sensation and media personality, Felicia Osei has described the very type of man she will never have a thing with in her life and observers are worried.

Speaking with veteran Hi-Life musician, Okyeame Quofi on his ’30 Questions’ podcast show, Felicia Osei made it clear that if there’s something she’ll never in her life repeat, it’d be to never date a bare chested guy.

According to her, men with hairs on their chest considers certain things before breaking up with you unlike the bare chested ones.

Stating examples, Felicia revealed that men with hairy chest understands that we don’t break up with a lady on a weekday as it seemingly ruins her day.

To her, they are very considerate on that expect.

