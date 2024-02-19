The ‘Kyeiwaa movie’ had part 13 but we didn’t release it – Socrate Safo

- Advertisement -

A prominent Ghanaian movie maker, Socrate Safo, has revealed that the popular “Kyeiwaa movie” which hit across the nation had a part 13 that was not released due to editing challenges.

The popular movie series, which follows the comedic adventures of a little witch called Kyeiwaa, captured the hearts of audiences across Ghana and beyond.

In a recent interview, Safo explained that part 13 of the movie had faced significant editing difficulties, and it was a reason it was not aired.

Ghana’s “Kyeiwaa” is the African movie with the most sequels ever.

The 12-part movie about Kyeiwaa, an uncompromising witch, caused quite a stir among movie lovers in Ghana in the early 20’s where children having sleepless nights after watching.

The twists and turns of Kyeiwaa’s journey in and out of witchcraft made for interesting viewing for many.