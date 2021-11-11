I will never do anything silly to trend – Obaapa Christy states

- Advertisement -

Unlike Shatta Wale and the likes who rely on consistent gimmicks to stay relevant.

Obaapa Christy has declared unequivocally that she does not need to organize a PR stunt to promote her new song or brand, citing how far God has brought her as a musician.

The celebrated gospel diva made these remarks whiles speaking in an on-air radio interview with Roman Fada on Atinka Fm’s Drive Time show.

According to Obaapa Christy, despite all of her career’s ups and downs, she remains relevant in the industry because of God’s grace and hard work.

She also used the opportunity to advise colleagues and aspiring musicians to focus on putting in more work, assembling a strong team, and seeking God’s blessing and direction rather than cheap PR stunts.

This counsel from Obaapa Christy is very necessary in times like this where before any music or movie project is premiered, celebrities do all sorts of nonsense kinds of stuff to promote their works.