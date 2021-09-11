type here...
I will not take anything less than GHS2,000 as monthly salary – Unemployed graduate boldly says

By Kweku Derrick
A young Ghanaian graduate seeking a job has boldly stated that he will not accept any job appointment with what he describes as a meagre monthly income from an employer.

The desperate job seeker who spoke to Citi News in an interview revealed that although he has been jobless for a year now, taking anything less than GHS2,000 as salary is out of the question.

The bold young man said this while sharing his experience as an unemployed graduate at the just ended Youth Employment Agency (YEA) job fair held at the Accra International Conference Centre from Thursday, September 9, to Friday, September 10, 2021.

According to the fresh graduate, he will reject a monthly salary lower than GHS2,000 because he has a background in Information Technology (IT), and with his skills and certifications, he expects to be paid handsomely.

He further explained that he lives in Accra, and the cost of living is very high, hence to be paid below GHS2,000 would be inadequate to match up to his expenses.

