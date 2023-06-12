type here...
News

I will paralyze Diana Asamoah with an hour sex if she dares me – Prophet Kumchacha

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Kumchacha and Diana Asamoah
Kumchacha and Diana Asamoah
Controversial Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has dared Evangelist Diana Asamoah to a sex bout to prove his potency.

The founder and Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries threw the challenge during a chat on Okay FM’s Best Entertainment Show in reaction to comments the gospel had made about him in the past.

According to him, Diana Asamoah has switched focus from winning souls for Christ to engaging in social media feuds, yet plays the victim card when trolls come at her.

SEE ALSO: “I’ll not respond to an unattractive and scary face like you” – Bishop Ajagurajah replies to Diana Asamoah

Prophet Kumchacha warned that she must be ready to bare the consequence of her actions if she decides to frolic with social media warriors.

While making his submission, he recounted a time when Diana Asamoah bruised his ego as she taunted him as impotent – noting that he would paralyze her within an hour of a sex match to disprove her ignorance.

Watch the video below

The two self-acclaimed Christians seem to have an unsettled beef that started sometime in October 2022.

The feud between Diana Asamoah and Kumchacha started after the controversial preacher described the gospel diva as a slay queen.

We are yet to see the two squash their differences.

READ ALSO: You’re a foolish woman – Kumchacha insults Diana Asamoah

    Source:GHPage

