“I will sue Lilwin for saying I use weed toffee to talk on radio” – Mr Logic blows hot

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian entertainment pundit and showbiz critic, Mr Logic, has declared war on Kumawood star, Lilwin with might boggling reasons.

Mr. Logic is suing Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin for accusing him of using ‘weed toffee’.

Recall the mishap between Mr Logic and Lilwin which stemmed from the fact that Mr. Logic chastised Lilwin for casting Nigerians like Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum and Awilo Sharp Sharp in his upcoming film project titled ‘A Country Called Ghana’.

READ MORE: “My husband defecates on me whenever he’s coming” – Lady cries for help

Following this, Lilwin accused Mr Logic of taking marijuana-infused toffees in a recent interview.

Unhappy with the statement, Logic imma recent in a recent sitting with Andy Dosty and his crew on his Hitz FM threatened to sue him.

“He has granted an interview saying that I use weed toffee. But that one, I’m taking it very personally. That is very insulting, and I’m not taking it lightly.

READ ALSO: “I prefer my beans with plantain chips, not ripe plantain” – Berla Mundi

I didn’t insult him, I didn’t attack him. You can play back the video and even my words. I didn’t say anything. I was only defending the name of Ghana,” he said on Hitz FM.

That is very insulting, and I’m not taking it lightly. In the next few days, his suit will be ready and it will surprise Ghanaians. All jokes aside, this particular statement, I won’t take it lightly,” Mr Logic stressed.