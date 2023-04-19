“I won’t allow you to marry a born 1” – Mother tells son as she gives him a strong warning

A Nigerian man has shared the response he got from his mother when he brought up the topic of settling down with a single mum.

Twitter influencer, @jon_d_doe, had challenged tweeps to ask their mums if they would support their unions with single mums and post the responses.

One guy known as @vicky_wisest asked his mum the question as suggested and she gave him a hilarious reply that also served as a warning.

She sent stickers to him on WhatsApp which showed the angry face of actor Pete Edochie as well as a TikTok star looking shocked.

The young man shared a screenshot of their chat with the caption; “Imagine how she responded to me.”

While answering questions from netizens, he explained that he is the person who taught her how to use stickers on WhatsApp.



“I thought her how to use stickers, now she used it accurately for me,” Vicky West said.

Read the conversation below to know more…

Single Men, send a message to your mothers.



Ask them if they'll support you to marry a single mother?



Screenshot and share her response under this tweet ?. — Agba John Doe (@jon_d_doe) April 17, 2023

Check out some of the reactions from different mothers below…

I gatz stop am cus was still seeing typing..ah pic.twitter.com/PGUwhwLP19 — Michael Reeeeyyy (@MichaelIdahos13) April 18, 2023

You see when she said “talk to me abeg” she don enter panic mode be dah??.



Now I’d have to prove to her that I’m not considering marrying a lady that has a kid before. pic.twitter.com/xj7JMj1bRc — ????? ?. ????? ??? (@OgodoLouis) April 18, 2023

Perhaps, my mom can allow it. You see that last question she asked.. it's very important. If Na divorcee, she will never accept. pic.twitter.com/sdPIONOOZu — Bobola J. Adeparusi (@BJAdeparusi) April 18, 2023

See as una wan put me for trouble, this followed by a 5mins call pic.twitter.com/T90Knw6mXq — NATO (@kpakopikin) April 17, 2023

My mom always says "You can never know the true intent of a single mom, she'll pretend well, she'll be extremely selfish". My brother dated a single mom for 7yrs, and my mom never approved from day 1. He saw shege in the relationship. — Master McrK™ (@MasterMcrk) April 17, 2023

